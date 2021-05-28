HANNIBAL — Despite encountering some weather-related delays, the Palmyra Road sidewalk project has been completed earlier than expected.
“It is way ahead of schedule. That is a good thing,” said Andy Dorian, the city of Hannibal’s director of central services, during the recent May meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
An inspection of the completed project occurred earlier this month. The walk-through went smoothly, according to Dorian.
“They have a few minor things left to do and then it will be completely closed out,” he said. “It is open for people to walk on.”
Dorian noted that the new sidewalk, which extends from near the middle school parking lot all the way to the entrance to Riverview Park, is already being utilized by the public.
“When we were doing the walk-through we met numerous people on the sidewalk in the half-hour that we were there,” he said.
Dorian believes the new concrete sidewalk will be a public asset.
“It will sure make things a lot safer and nicer for everyone,” he said.
During the Nov. 3, 2020, meeting of the Hannibal City Council a bid of $359,999 from RL Persons Construction, Inc., was accepted to complete the project. The winning bid was the lowest of four bids that was submitted.
The bulk of the sidewalk project’s final phase has been paid for by a $298,456 grant that was secured in 2019 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Dorian reported that the city had budgeted $398,456 for the sidewalk project in fiscal year 2020-21.
Work on the initial phase of the sidewalk project began in early June 2014.
The preliminary goal was that the project would be completed by the start of the 2012-13 school year. However, the city’s inability to secure all the necessary easements kept the project on hold. With the help of the Missouri Department of Transportation the final few easements were collected in the summer of 2013.
It was initially hoped that work in 2014 would see sidewalk installed from the entrance/exit to the middle school’s north parking lot to the entrance to Riverview Park. When it became apparent that work would not reach that far in 2014, the city promised that what wasn’t paved in 2014 would be in 2015 with an anticipated completion at Riverview Park by late fall.
D & L Excavating, Inc., with a bid of $245,648, was awarded what proved to be the project’s first construction contract.
The majority of the new sidewalk was funded by a federal grant through the Safe Routes to School Program. The city received notification in July 2011 that it had been awarded a $249,000 grant for the project.