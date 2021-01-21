PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra Board of Public Works employees are still finding fallen limbs from the ice storm that went through during the New Year holiday weekend, and Superintendent Brent Abell is quick to recognize the folks who assisted his crew in restoring power and getting limbs safely cut away and removed.
Abell said Palmyra police officers, Marion County 911 personnel, Palmyra Fire Department and Street Department officials were among the crews who helped with the prompt response in restoring power and removing limbs.
Abell made his report during this week's meeting of the Palmyra City Council.
Also at the meeting, Police Chief Eddie Bogue approached the council about possible safety options like a light at the intersection of North Main and Cross Streets, following two recent accidents and several complaints from residents.
Council members agreed, and Bogue will contact the Missouri Department of Transportation to see what safety options are available. He stressed the crashes so far have not resulted in major injuries, but the combination of factors like high traffic, blind spots and driver error have resulted in more issues.
In other business:
Council member Brock Fahy said the Police Committee met and discussed advertising for police officers and ways to attract and retain officers in the Flower City. He said the current national climate has created new challenges, along with local competition on wages from other law enforcement agencies in the area.
Council member Earl Meyer reported Personnel Committee members reviewed the employee handbook, and plan to meet within the next two weeks to determine the final contents and arrangements.
The House Committee met recently, and council member Patrick Barnes said the group decided to bring a sewer project for City Hall before the council, with a PVC replacement pipe and other preventative maintenance measures not to exceed $500. The council approved the request.
Abell and Mayor Loren Graham explained an emergency repair needed to be made to a backup transformer at the electric substation at a cost of $53,402 for inspection, repair and 372 gallons of oil. The council approved the purchase, and Abell noted at least $40,000 was budgeted for transformer work.