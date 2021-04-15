PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra R-I Board of Education reorganized following the April 6 election, swearing in two newly-elected board members and recognizing the service of an outgoing board member during their regular meeting Tuesday, April 13.
The board reorganization included administering the oath of office to newly-elected board members Darin Redd and Andrew Lehehbauer and electing officers Oneta Crowe as President, Redd as vice president, Stephanie Bross as treasurer and Joe Knochel as secretary. Stacy Hoerr received a plaque in honor of nine years of service with the board.
In other business:
Palmyra High School's graduation ceremony is scheduled for May 20, at the Palmyra Athletic Complex, with no attendance restrictions. If weather conditions cause the event to be held inside, each student will receive six tickets for attendees.
Superintendent Kirt Malone reported on the budget. Revenue from the Palmyra School District's Proposition C should increase due to more tax revenue coming in. Some details are needed from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the state legislature in regards to the budget, and Malone said the legislature plans to fully fund the state foundation formula.
Board members accepted a bid from Midwest Bus Sales for the purchase of a 65-passenger 2022 Thomas school bus. The board learned they received $20,000 from the 2020 EPA Diesel Emissions Act School Bus Rebate toward the purchase of the new bus.