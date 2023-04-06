PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra R-I Parents as Teachers Program will host a Truck Rally from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at the high school parking lot, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra.
Preschoolers will have an opportunity to fine-tune their listening skills and increase their vocabulary as they listen, watch and talk with their parents about how the many vehicles move, honk, hiss and roar.
