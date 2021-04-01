PALMYRA, Mo. — The 2021-2022 Kindergarten Roundup for Palmyra R-I Schools will be held from 8-11 a.m. and 12-2 p.m. Monday, April 19 to Wednesday, April 28. Future kindergartners will be enrolled and have a health screening and language assessment completed.
Parents should bring a copy of their child’s state issued birth certificate, social security number and immunization record along with proof of residency. The immunization record has to be documented by the child’s doctor or county health department. Any child not having met the state’s immunization requirements will be excluded from school. If you have questions about Missouri immunization requirements, check with the child’s doctor or with the county health department.
A birth certificate should be on file before the child enters school in the fall. Birth certificates may be obtained from the Marion County Health Department. For children born in another state, parents need to write to the Bureau of Vital Records at the state’s capital.
A child needs to be five years old before Aug. 1 to be eligible to enroll. All parents of kindergarten-age children should enroll their child during the dates scheduled as supplies and materials for next year are ordered based on spring enrollment.
Students who enroll during Kindergarten Roundup are eligible to attend the Kindergarten session of summer school, which runs mornings from June 1-June 25. Enrollment forms for summer school will be available during Kindergarten Roundup.
The annual Kindergarten Here we Come Program will be virtual and available for parents to view Tuesday, April 6. Appointments and more information are available by calling the Parents As Teachers office at 573-769-2191 or Palmyra Elementary School at 573-769-3736.