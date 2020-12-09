PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra R-I Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, reviewing topics including the district Comprehensive School Improvement Plan.
Superintendent Kirt Malone reported on the board retreat/work session led by Roger Kurtz, retired executive director of the Missouri Association of School Administrators. Board members discussed the progress on CSIP plans for the district, and they agreed the session was beneficial for board members and administrators.
In other business:
Board members approved the Fiscal Year 2020 audit.
Christian Drebes submitted his application for the Missouri School Board Association Belcher Scholarship.