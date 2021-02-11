PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra R-I Board of Education drafted a resolution opposing Senate Bill 55 during their regular meeting Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Superintendent Kirt Malone presented his legislative report to board members, discussing Senate Bill 55 sponsored by Sen. Cindy O'Laughlin (R-18). Malone said the bill would take large amounts of tax dollars from public schools and give them to private schools in St. Louis, newly-formed charter schools in Kansas City and St. Louis and out-of-state virtual school companies. The board members unanimously approved a resolution in opposition to the bill.

In other business: