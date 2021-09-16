PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra R-I Board of Education members set the tuition rate for the 2021-22 school year during their regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The board set the tuition rate at $10,065 for the current school year. The board members also reviewed the Back to School Plan.
In other business:
- Principals gave their monthly reports, providing enrollment totals across the district. There are 24 students in Pre-K, 473 students at Palmyra Elementary School, 335 students at Palmyra Middle School and 377 students at Palmyra High School.
- Kayla McBride presented Missouri Assessment Program and End of Course data with board members.