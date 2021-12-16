PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra R-I Board of Education met for their regular meeting Tuesday in the Palmyra High School cafeteria, discussing progress from their recent retreat/work session Saturday, Dec. 4.
Superintendent Kirt Malone reported about the results of the session, led by Roger Kurtz, retired executive director of the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) and former school board member for the Jefferson City School District. Board members drafted a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) C-6 and reviewed progress made toward existing goals.
Senior Tim Wellman was recognized during the meeting. His application will be submitted as the Palmyra representative for the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) Belcher Scholarship.
In other business:
- Principals presented monthly building reports for their respective schools.
- Board members heard a second reading of MSBA Policy Update 2021C. The update was approved as presented.
- Board members also accepted funding from the Electronic Connectivity Fund (ECF) grant. They will pay off the remainder of the current lease agreement with Apple, sell current iPads and MacBook Airs to Second Life Mac and purchase new Apple devices with ECF funds.
