PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra R-I Board of Education approved filing dates for the April 5, 2022 election during their regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Filing dates for candidates for the Board of Education will begin 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, and continue during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Tuesday, Dec. 28. Board members also recognized members of the Palmyra High School Floriculture Team for winning the National FFA Floriculture Competition in Indianapolis, Ind. Team members are Ji Yong Ni, Evan Nierman, Augustine Mahsman and Tim Wellman. Their sponsor is Amanda Haeberlin.
In other business:
- Board members approved the Social Studies curriculum for Kindergarten through twelfth grade.
- The board also approved the District Homeless Policy for 2021-2022.
- Board of Education members approve a cost-share purchase of fitness equipment for the Palmyra High School weight room with the Palmyra Athletic Boosters.
- Board members reviewed results from the Clarence Cannon Fall Conference Sportsmanship Survey. Palmyra achieved perfect scores for every sport represented.
- The board approved the 2021-2022 District Christmas card designed by Chloe Reese, a seventh grade student at Palmyra Middle School. Addilyn Richards, a sixth grade student at Palmyra Middle School, designed the runner-up Christmas card.
