PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra R-I Board of Education members discussed details about a Request for Proposal for new security cameras during their Tuesday meeting.
The board reviewed a presentation by Superintendent Jason Harper and Technical Director Jeremy Worcester. The plan calls for 157 cameras to cover the three school buildings. The current system uses 90 cameras. The new system is also planned to include new switching, storage and command centers.
A pre-bid walkthrough is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28, and bids for the new cameras will be due by Thursday, Dec. 1. The project is expected to be completed between Jan. 1 and May 31.
Board members also heard a presentation about the 2022-2023 curriculum review. Jessica Gottman and Kristi Mitchell discussed the course offerings in the practical arts, fine arts and physical education departments. They talked about how specific standards were addressed, as well as procedures to modify the curriculum to achieve desired results for students.
- Kathy Nicholson discussed the success of the Parents as Teachers group, which serves 206 families and 280 students throughout the district. Interactive events have included the Big Dig and Tuesday morning play groups in the Palmyra Elementary School cafeteria.
- Board members plan to discuss instruction, human resources and facilities needs during a retreat scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3. They plan to review the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan. Surveys will be distributed to parents, students and community members before the retreat.
- The board approved Diann Brumbaugh for the role of Palmyra High School Assistant FCCLA Sponsor. Nathan Meyers will serve as volunteer assistant for the boys' basketball team.
