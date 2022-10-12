PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra R-I Board of Education members discussed details about a Request for Proposal for new security cameras during their Tuesday meeting.

The board reviewed a presentation by Superintendent Jason Harper and Technical Director Jeremy Worcester. The plan calls for 157 cameras to cover the three school buildings. The current system uses 90 cameras. The new system is also planned to include new switching, storage and command centers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.