PALMYRA, Mo. — Superintendent Kirt Malone provided a report about the 2021-2022 budget during the Palmyra R-1 Board of Education’s regular meeting on Tuesday.
The district has received anticipated formula revenue from the State of Missouri through February. Malone reported federal revenue was down and the district was awaiting Title 1 allocations. Revenue from local sources has increased over the past year.
Malone reported health care premiums will increase by 9.3% this year. Planned capital improvements include renovation of sections of driveway at Palmyra Elementary School and Palmyra High School.
In other business:
- Nichole Gard reported to board members about PACE, the district’s gifted education program. The PACE Open House will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Palmyra Middle School, 600 W. Line St.
- The week of March 6-12 was School Board Recognition Week. The week is designed to raise awareness and understanding of the vital role Missouri’s more than 3,600 school board members play in their communities.
- The Missouri School Boards’ Association Spring Regional Meeting will take place Monday, April 18, in Kirksville, Mo.
