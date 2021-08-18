PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra R-I Board of Education members discussed topics including new handbooks and the readiness of facilities for the first day of the 2021-2022 school year during their regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Principals from each school building said the facilities are ready for students to arrive on Monday, Aug. 23. Driveway improvements are complete at the elementary and middle schools, and a new swing will be installed in the elementary school playground. Principals reported enrollment is up throughout the district.
In other business:
- Board members approved student and administrative handbooks for the school year.
- The annual school audit was completed in July.
- Board members approved Larry Seago as the district’s Homeless Coordinator, Foster Parent Liaison and Migrant Coordinator. They also approved Kinsey Cissna as Non-Discrimination/Anti-Harassment Coordinator and Section 504 Coordinator.