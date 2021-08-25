PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra R-1 Board of Education held the annual Tax Rate Hearing for the Palmyra R-1 School District at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug, 24, 2021, in the cafeteria of the Palmyra High School at 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo.
The board accepted the estimate of required local taxes for the 2021-22 school year of $3.2294 per $100 of assessed value in the operating fund and $.07986 per $100 of assessed value in the debt service fund. This represents an overall tax rate that is unchanged from last year.