PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra R-I Board of Education members approved an unchanged tax levy for the 2022-2023 school year during their Tuesday meeting.
Board members accepted a tax rate of $4.0280 per $100 of assessed value, which included an estimated 3.3480 per $100 assessed value for the operating fund and $.6800 per $100 assessed value for the debt service fund.
- The board hired two paraprofessionals for the 2022-2023 school year. Nicole Kroeger will join the elementary school faculty and Tasha Kirk will work at the high school.
- Board members approved Irene Brown as the new Quiz Bowl Sponsor.
- The board also accepted the resignation of Rebecca Murphy, Palmyra Middle School ELA instructor, effective Sept. 30.
- The list for substitute teachers for the 2022-2023 school year was approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.