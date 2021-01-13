PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra R-I Board of Education approved a telehealth service in partnership with Hannibal Clinic during their regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Board members brought the topic up from previous discussions and formally adopted it. Board members also approved extending the two-year contract by one year for Superintendent Kirt Malone.
In other business:
Principals at each school building provided monthly reports to the board.
Kinsey Cissna gave an update on the district Special Education program.
Board members also discussed items on the 2021-2022 school calendar.
The board also extended the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act coverage through March 31.