PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the reorganized Palmyra R-I Board of Education approved a transfer of funds amid four projects currently underway for the district on Tuesday, April 11.

The board approved transferring money from Fund 1 to Fund 4 for the 2017-2018 school year. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education allows school districts to move funds from previous years as a result of federal funds from programs established in response to the pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.