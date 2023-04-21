PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the reorganized Palmyra R-I Board of Education approved a transfer of funds amid four projects currently underway for the district on Tuesday, April 11.
The board approved transferring money from Fund 1 to Fund 4 for the 2017-2018 school year. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education allows school districts to move funds from previous years as a result of federal funds from programs established in response to the pandemic.
The Palmyra R-I School District will move $371,648 to Fund 4 to be used for any capital project. Four projects are moving forward, Security camera upgrades are almost complete. The district is also partnering with Veregy for an energy savings project which would include new LED lighting and air-conditioning units at Palmyra Elementary School and Palmyra High School. Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell is also working with the school district on efforts to install a new transformer for the high school.
The board reorganized and swore in new members Leisa Hinkle, Doug Meyers, and Jeff Weaver. Officers during the meeting: Joe Knochel, president; Darin Redd, vice president; Doug Meyers, secretary; and Roth McElvain, treasurer. Stephanie Bross and Oneta Crowe were recognized for their 12 years of service with the board.
- Superintendent Jason Harper delivered a budget update, noting that local revenue is being received at a high rate and local revenue is above projected levels. Work is being performed on the non-certified and certified salary schedules. Harper also applied for a $150,000 safety grant, which would be applied to camera upgrades and installing safety film for windows.
- The Board of Education recognized members of the Science Olympiad at Palmyra Middle School. The students participated in the state competition in Springfield, Mo., with seven events placing in the top eight spots statewide.
- FCCLA officers Mrs. Knoche and Mrs. Brumbaugh discussed service projects, STARR presentations and other accomplishments from members of the district's chapter.
- Board members also approved a five-year food service contract with OPAA. The organization has been providing food service for the district for the past 15 years.
