PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra R-I Board of Education approved several purchases for the 2022-23 school year, including a bid from Central States Bus Sales for the purchase of a new 2023 Bluebird 77-passenger bus.
Purchases were also approved for a lawnmower, a dishwasher for the high school kitchen, flooring for the library and computer lab in the middle school, and classroom furniture for the 2022-23 school year.
The board reorganized as a result of the general municipal election. Newly elected board members Joe Knochel and Roth McElvain took the oath of office. Officers include President Oneta Crowe, Vice President Darin Redd, Treasurer Stephanie Bross and Secretary Joe Knochel.
Superintendent Kirt Malone reported to board members about the status of the 2022-23 budget. He explained there were still questions regarding the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the state legislature. Malone reported the state legislature plans to fund the state foundation formula at the same level for the third consecutive year.
Additionally, funds from Palmyra R-I School District’s Proposition C are expected to increase due to rising sales tax figures. The Classroom Trust Fund revenue received through gambling proceeds has increased from 2021. Distribution of the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund money began this spring.
In other business:
- School Library/ Media Staff members Stacy Conrad, Mark Lickfeld and Elizabeth Lehenbauer provided a report about their departments to board members.
- Junior Mallory Sublette discussed her upcoming trip to the FCCLA National Convention in the summer.
- Senior Tim Wellman will receive the Belcher Scholarship for Region 3 during the Missouri School Boards’ Association Spring Regional Meeting in Kirksville.
- Board members also approved an EBA Health Insurance renewal for the 2022-23 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.