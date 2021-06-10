PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra Board of Education approved the 2021-2022 school year during their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 8.
The new budget retains the tax rate from the previous school year, along with a voluntary reduction of $.0422 in operating funds from the highest voter-approved level. Highlights include a $1,250 base salary increase for teachers, to accompany the existing $400 vertical step tied to years of experience. Non-certified staff will receive a raise of 3.597% in addition to the step.
Health insurance costs rose by 12.9% for the next year. In addition, the budget will allow for an additional first grade teacher, an increase in bus driver pay and an increase in substitute teacher pay from $75 to $85 per day. Capital improvements in the budget include renovations to the driveways for the middle school and elementary school, repairs to the high school tennis courts and pre-payment for the 2014 bus barn lease-purchase agreement.
In other business:
- Board members approved the professional development plan for the 2021-2022 school year.
- The board also granted approval for the sale of a school bus.
- Board members also reviewed the Clarence Cannon Conference Sportsmanship final results for the 2020-2021 school year.