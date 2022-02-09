PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra R-I Board of Education approved the district calendar for the 2022-23 school year during their regular meeting Tuesday.
Board members received a report from Superintendent Kirt Malone about the 79th Annual Tony Lenzini Tournament. Attendance was up this year, and the Palmyra boys’ basketball team played for third place and the girls’ basketball team played for first place.
Kathy Nicholson, Early Childhood and Parents as Teachers coordinator, discussed the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The program involves mailing a book each month to participants from birth to age five. Board members expressed their support of the program and the benefits it can provide to children in the school district.
In other business:
- Board members extended contracts by one year for Jared Pontius, Palmyra High School principal; Brian Wosman, activities director/transportation director/Palmyra Middle School Dean of Students; Kinsey Cissna, special programs director; Bridgette Augspurg, Palmyra Elementary School principal; and Steven Kerr, Palmyra Middle School principal.
- Palmyra R-I Board of Education members also hired Marty Smyser as Palmyra High School assistant principal/A+ coordinator/homeless coordinator/foster care liaison, and Addy Gottman as district curriculum coordinator for the 2022-23 school year.
- Aron Knoche and Evan Hultz as High School Student Council Sponsors for the 2022-23 school year as presented.
