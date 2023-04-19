PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra R-1 School District is a 2023 Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant recipient. The school district will receive $10,000 to start a Makerspace/Innovation Lab.
This project will help students in the district by providing them with materials to help them develop and deepen their STEM skills through hands-on activities.
“We are grateful to receive a Cash for Classrooms grant from Casey’s and are excited to complete this important project that will improve our students’ ability to learn and grow at Palmyra R-1 each day,” said Nichole Gard, district gifted and talented teacher who applied for the grant on behalf of the school district. “Casey’s is a great community partner that gives back to many schools across its footprint, including ours, through this program.”
The project at Palmyra R-1 involves the initial development of a shared space that students and teachers can access a collaborative workspace to make items, learn and explore. The project is expected to be ongoing, with more items added over time. The intent is that this area will be an ever-developing space to provide extended learning activities for the foreseeable future.
"Through Casey's Cash for Classrooms program, our grants are providing meaningful impact, helping create better learning environments, and improving the lives of children and educators. We're grateful here at Casey's to continue providing support for schools and families, who we believe are the heart of raising and preparing the next generation of leaders in our local communities," said a representative of Casey’s Cash for Classrooms Grant Program
The 2024 grant program will open in the fall.
In addition to the grant program, Casey's guests can support schools year-round by directing their Casey's Rewards points toward a donation to their school of choice.
