PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra R-I Board of Education set their annual tax rate hearing and reviewed increases in meal prices for the coming school year during their regular meeting Tuesday, July 13.
The annual tax rate hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Palmyra Board Office, 1703 South Main St. in Palmyra, Mo.
The prices for student breakfasts and lunches will increase by $.05. Adult breakfasts will increase by $.05, and lunches will increase by $0.10.
The new meal prices will be $1.85 for elementary school and middle school breakfasts, $1.95 for high school breakfasts, $2.35 for elementary school lunches, $2.60 for middle school and high school lunches, $2.60 for adult breakfasts and $3.15 for adult lunches. Board of Education members also approved Free and Reduced Meal application forms for the upcoming school year.
In other business:
- Principals provided monthly reports to board members.
- Board members approved the iPad Handbook, Athletic/Activities Handbook, Transportation Handbook and Coaches and Sponsors Handbook for the 2021-2022 school year.
- The board hired Ann Locke as Palmyra High School secretary and Rebecca Harrison as a Parents as Teachers Parent educator.