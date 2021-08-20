PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved a contract to use the digiTICKET electronic ticketing system during their regular meeting Thursday, streamlining processes for officers and court personnel.
Police Chief Eddie Bogue said Palmyra will save $1,500 because they are adopting the new system at the same time as the Hannibal Police Department. The goal is to make the ticket process entirely electronic, allowing tickets to be processed more efficiently and reducing workflow for police and court staff. The cost for the units is $149 each for five patrol vehicles, and the city can cancel the contract within 60 days notice if the program isn’t working out as planned.
In other business:
- Members of the Street and Alley Committee discussed potential projects to address storm water issues on the south end of town with representatives from engineering firm Klingner and Associates. During the previous meeting, council members approved Mayor Rusty Adrian signing the contract and notice to proceed for the storm water project near the courthouse. Also, the Community Development Block Grant bridge upgrade on N. Bradley St. will move ahead.
- Members of the Board of Public Works Committee discussed an ordinance for sewer check valves for new commercial and residential buildings. If water is backing up at an older structure, BPW would provide up to $250 for the purchase of a valve.
- Bogue requested using a portion of an existing budgeted cost as a hiring incentive. The line item was set aside for academy training, with $4,500 for training and $1,800 for lodging. Bogue proposed using $2,000 for an incentive for hiring a new officer following a six-month probation period. The council approved the request.
- BPW Superintendent Brent Abell said the department received $620,000 in FEMA grant funds toward the water plant repair work. The city’s cost for the work will be between $290,000 and $300,000, and the project is about 75% complete.