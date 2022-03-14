PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra Police Department announced Monday they are joining with statewide law enforcement from March 15-31 for a high-visibility youth seat belt mobilization to help increase seat belt use among teens and reduce highway fatalities.
Only 75.5% of Missouri teens wear their seat belts when driving or riding in a motor vehicle. Seven out of ten teen vehicle drivers and passengers killed in traffic crashes are unbuckled.
Under the Graduated Driver’s License (GDL) law, teens are required to wear their seat belt. Not wearing a seat belt under this law is a primary offense, meaning teen motorists can be pulled over solely for not wearing their seat belt.
“Local motorists should be prepared for stepped up seat belt enforcement,” said Chief Eddie Bogue. “We’ll be out there to remind you seat belts can — and do — save lives.”
Seat belt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes.
