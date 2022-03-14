PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra Police Department is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving during St. Patrick’s Day week.
“We understand people are looking for a reason to celebrate, and we want our community members to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, but we also want to impress upon everyone the importance of safe driving,” said Chief Eddie Bogue. “If you’ve been drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Buzzed driving is drunk driving.”
According to NHTSA, 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019.
During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day period, from 6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18, almost half of crash fatalities involved a drunk driver. From 2015 to 2019, 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period. Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.
“Drunk drivers are a continuing problem on our nation’s roads, especially around days like St. Patrick’s Day,” Bogue said. “People need to know that they can go out for a night of fun and return home safely by ensuring they have a sober driver take them home. Don’t be the reason someone — including yourself — doesn’t get home. Don’t let St. Patrick’s Day become an anniversary of a tragic night.
