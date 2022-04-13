PALMYRA — The Palmyra R-I Parents as Teachers Program will host a truck rally from 5:30-7 p.m. May 3 at the Palmyra High School parking lot.
Preschoolers will have an opportunity to fine-tune their listening skills and increase their vocabulary as they listen, watch, and talk with their parents about how big rigs move, honk, hiss and roar.
Families with preschool-aged children are invited to join the fun and learn what is inside an ambulance and find out how high you must climb to the driver’s seat of a semi. Numerous vehicles from all over the community will be available for families to view up close with their children.
More information is available at 573-769-2191 or pat@palmyra.k12.mo.us.
