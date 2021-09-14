PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra R-I Parents as Teachers Program invites families and their preschool-aged children to attend an evening of fun and laughter for the whole family at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Palmyra Elementary School Gym, 500 S. Ashland Ave.
Parents and children will have an opportunity to play together using small and big muscles. Everyone is invited to come ride, build, throw, create, jump and wiggle with PAT.
More information is available by calling 573-769-2191 or emailing pat@palmyra.k12.mo.us.