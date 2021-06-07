MEXICO, Mo. — Palmyra native Amanda Lewis will join Miss Missouri candidates from across the state, their pageant directors and families in the heart of Missouri on Monday, June 14, to kick off a week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns at Missouri Military Academy.
After having to delay an entire year, the Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is excited to get back on the stage and crown a new Miss Missouri.
The group includes Miss Spirit of St. Louis Amanda Lewis, the daughter of John and Shelly Lewis of Palmyra, Mo. She is currently a student at Central Methodist University where she is pursuing a degree in music education.
As part of the Alpha competition group, Amanda will perform on the piano during the preliminary talent competition on Thursday. She will have her private interview with the judges on Wednesday morning and her red-carpet look on Wednesday evening. Her on-stage interview and social-impact initiative will occur on Friday. For this part of the competition, Amanda encourages residents to “Choose Harmony”.
“Whether it’s balancing work and school, managing difficult emotions, or learning self care techniques, Choose Harmony teaches everyone how to find the harmony in their lives,” she said.
Pageant week will begin Sunday when the Miss Missouri candidates move onto the Missouri Military Academy’s campus. Throughout the week, the Miss Missouri candidates will participate in a wide variety of activities, ending on Saturday afternoon with a reverse parade and meet and greet, held in downtown Mexico, Mo.
The preliminary competition begins Tuesday, June 15, and will continue through Friday, June 18. The organization will crown the new Miss Missouri Saturday night as it says goodbye to reigning Miss Missouri Simone Esters. After being crowned, the new Miss Missouri will begin a hectic schedule of preparations for the Miss America stage and competition, to be held later this year.
The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award more than $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss Missouri and Outstanding Teen programs.
Tickets for the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageants are available through the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 100 West Jackson Street, or by calling 573-581-2765.