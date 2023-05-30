Palmyra Middle School teacher receives grant from WGU Missouri

Nichole Gard, a PACE teacher at Palmyra Middle School, receives a $500 from WGU Missouri on Monday, May 8 to create LEGO center in her classroom to facilitate STEAM activities for her students.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

PALMYRA, Mo. — Nichole Gard, a PACE teacher at Palmyra Middle School in Palmyra, has received a $500 grant through WGU Missouri's “Fund My Classroom” initiative.

The funds will enable Gard to create a LEGO center in her classroom, with the goal of enhancing STEAM education for the gifted students she teaches through the school’s PACE program. Gard learned she was selected for the grant Monday, May 8 when she was surprised with a check presentation at her school.

