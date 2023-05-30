Palmyra Middle School teacher receives grant from WGU Missouri

PALMYRA, Mo. — Nichole Gard, a PACE teacher at Palmyra Middle School in Palmyra, has received a $500 grant through WGU Missouri's “Fund My Classroom” initiative.
The funds will enable Gard to create a LEGO center in her classroom, with the goal of enhancing STEAM education for the gifted students she teaches through the school’s PACE program. Gard learned she was selected for the grant Monday, May 8 when she was surprised with a check presentation at her school.
Gard’s project, "Building the Future: One LEGO Brick at a Time," aims to enhance the quality of STEAM education in the classroom by allowing students to develop and strengthen essential skills, while fostering creativity and innovation. With the grant she received from WGU Missouri, Gard will be able to develop a LEGO center for students to utilize on a daily basis for themed projects and independent learning. The LEGO bricks will also be used as part of an innovation station within the classroom.
Due to the creative nature of LEGO bricks, they will be able to be reused yearly for different themed projects. The success of the center will be evaluated by anecdotal records and overall center participation. Students in the classroom focus on self-understanding, effective communication, critical thinking, goal setting and reasoning. The LEGO center will provide a stimulating learning environment and spark joy and excitement in the students.
The innovative classroom project is one of 44 across Missouri chosen by WGU Missouri to receive funding. The nonprofit, fully online university issued a call-in early March for K-12 teachers across the state to nominate proposed classroom projects by April 14 for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding through its “Fund My Classroom” initiative. Gard’s proposal is one of nearly 200 nominations received statewide. Most grants were awarded during Teacher Appreciation Week, which ran from May 8-12.
“This is the fifth consecutive year we have been able to offer grant funding to deserving teachers across the state through our ‘Fund My Classroom’ initiative, and we were so moved by all the nominations we received,” said Jessica Denham, Regional Director of WGU Missouri. “While we aren’t able to support all the projects that were nominated, we are excited to award funding to dozens of teachers who have come up with unique and innovative ways to improve their classrooms in order to promote learning and provide an enriching experience for their students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.