OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. — New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine welcomed its newest medical students, including Alyssa Loman, of Palmyra, Mo., during ceremonies where members of the Class of 2026 received their first white coats.
The white coat ceremony is a medical school rite of passage that marks the official start of a student's medical education.
