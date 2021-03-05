PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County and the city of Palmyra will be sharing the cost of a project that will see drainage, curbing and guttering repaired in the downtown area.
During the Monday, March 1, meeting of the Marion County Commission at the county courthouse in Palmyra, the commissioners met with city officials, Mayor Loren Graham and Street Department Supervisor Austen Dornberger, regarding the issue that impacts the south and west sides of the Palmyra courthouse.
Graham proposed that the county pay for 50% of the project since it is the owner of a portion of the property that will be impacted. The commissioners agreed to the cost share. As part of the agreement the city will handle the appropriate paperwork, planning, etc.
Graham told the commissioners that he would be meeting with the Palmyra City Council to seek its approval to the terms of the cost-share agreement.
Engineer Mark Bross said he would return with project plans for the commission to review prior to the start of work.
It was noted that the city has estimated that the drainage issue, plus the replacing of the curb, gutter and roadway will cost less than $60,000 and therefore will not need to be bid at prevailing wage.
Problems arise during heavy rains, when water runs down the alley south of the courthouse and floods all the parking spaces on the south and west sides of the building. In addition, the curb and guttering in that area have disintegrated and need to be replaced.
In other business, citing a lower number of COVID-19 cases in Marion County, the commissioners approved lifting immediately the mask order that had been in effect in all county buildings.
Representatives of Chariton Valley Fiber met with the commissioners to provide an update on the installation of fiber cables throughout Marion County.