TAYLOR, Mo. — A Palmyra man sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday morning near Taylor.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dennis B. Graupman, 66, of Palmyra, was driving a 2007 Mack north on Wednesday on U.S. 61, one mile south of Taylor.
The accident report stated he was attempting to make a right turn when the Mack was struck in its side by a Ford F-350 driven by Dane M. Clair, 25, of Hannibal.
Graupman was transported by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Both motorists were wearing seat belts.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Marion County Sheriff's Department and Palmyra Fire Department.
