PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man sustained serious injuries as a result of a rollover accident on Sunday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Charles R. Bowers, 52, of Palmyra, was driving a 2015 Mack Conventional truck north on U.S. 61 at 10:50 a.m. Sunday when the accident occurred.
The accident report stated Bowers attempted to exit the highway onto MO 168 when the Mack left the roadway and overturned.
Bowers was transported by Air Evac to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
He was not wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Ambulance District, Palmyra Police Department and Palmyra Fire Department.
