CENTER, Mo. — A Palmyra man suffered minor injuries early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the mishap occurred at 1:20 a.m., July 26, on Route H, 5 miles north of Center.
A 2008 BMW M3 was being driven northbound by 49-year-old Gregory W. Palmer of Palmyra.
According to the accident report the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and when the driver overcorrected the vehicle traveled off the right side of where it overturned, coming to rest back in the roadway.
Palmer, who was wearing a safety device, indicated he would seek medical treatment for his injuries.