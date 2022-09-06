TAYLOR, Mo. — A Palmyra man sustained minor injuries from an accident which occurred at 7:37 a.m. Monday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Johnny E. Suter, 86, of Palmyra was traveling east in a 2005 Toyota Camry on U.S. 24, 1/2 mile east of Taylor. Officers reported Suter's Toyota traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking a sign.
