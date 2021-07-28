PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 10:35 a.m., July 27, on Route A, south of Route P.
A 2016 Freightliner was being driven northbound by 23-year-old Trevor W. Miller of Palmyra.
According to the accident report, the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. It returned to the road and overturned.
Miller, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital.