PALMYRA — Jason E. Stamper, 33, of Palmyra, Mo., suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash at 4:35 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, in rural Marion County. He went by Marion County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Stamper was driving a 2009 Toyota Matrix on Marion County Road 424, 3 miles south of Palmyra. Officers said the vehicle went off the left side of the road and hit a culvert. Stamper was using a safety device.
Assisting at the scene were the Marion County Sheriff's Department and Palmyra Fire Department.