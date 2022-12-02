Palmyra man faces burglary, forgery, weapons charges

PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man has been arrested following several investigations initially stemming from a reported burglary July 25 at Palmyra Middle School.
Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue reported officers with the Palmyra Police Department conducted several investigations involving alleged burglary, identity theft and forgery.
The Marion County Prosecuting Attorney's office filed three felony arrest warrants Tuesday, Nov. 22 for Nikalos M. Bennett, 33, of Palmyra. He faces charges of second-degree burglary, seven counts of forgery and unlawful possession of a firearm. The defendant faces additional charges of reported possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Palmyra police officers began the initial investigation after receiving a report of a burglary at Palmyra Middle School. Officers identified Bennett as a suspect. The second investigation was related to an Aug. 24 report of identity theft.
During the investigations, Bogue reported enough probable cause was established to obtain a search warrant of Bennett’s residence in the 600 block of W. Main Cross St. Officers executing the search warrant reported the discovery of items including a firearm, methamphetamine and counterfeit currency.
Bennett was arrested following the discovery of the items at the residence, in addition to outstanding warrants in Illinois.
The defendant remains lodged in the Adams County Jail in Quincy, Ill with a $25,000 cash or surety bond, a $50,000 cash or surety bond and a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.