HANNIBAL — A Palmyra man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in Marion County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 4:40 p.m., June 16, on U.S. 61 at Geronimo Avenue in Hannibal.
A 2017 Ford F250 was being driven southbound by 41-year-old Timothy J. Stewart of Hannibal while a 2013 Yamaha motorcycle, operated by 33-year-old Herman N. McFall of Palmyra, was northbound.
According to the accident report, the Ford entered U.S. 61 from Geronimo Avenue and was struck by the motorcycle.
Marion County Coroner Rick Jones pronounced McFall deceased at the scene at 5:17 p.m. McFall was transported to the O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.