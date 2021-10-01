PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 61 at County Road 338, 5 miles north of Palmyra.
Involved in the mishap was an eastbound 1988 International Harvester grain hauler driven by 52-year-old Keith D. Triplett of Palmyra and a northbound 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer operated by 40-year-old Marcus D. Jethrow of Columbus, Miss.
According to the accident report the grain hauler was attempting to cross the highway and failed to yield to the tractor-trailer which struck the grain hauler in the passenger side.
Triplett, who was not wearing a safety device, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Marion County Coroner Rick Jones. Jones transported Triplett to the Lewis Brothers Funeral Home in Palmyra.
Jethrow, who was wearing a safety device, suffered minor injuries. He was taken by Marion County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.