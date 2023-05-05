Palmyra man arrested for reported theft attempt at construction site

Johnson

HANNIBAL — A Palmyra man is behind bars following a reported theft attempt at a Hannibal construction site early Friday morning.

An officer with the Hannibal Police Department was patrolling a construction area near Shinn Lane at about 3:39 a.m. Friday. The officer saw a suspicious vehicle on the property and contacted Aaron M. Johnson, 42, of Palmyra.

