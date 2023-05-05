Palmyra man arrested for reported theft attempt at construction site

HANNIBAL — A Palmyra man is behind bars following a reported theft attempt at a Hannibal construction site early Friday morning.
An officer with the Hannibal Police Department was patrolling a construction area near Shinn Lane at about 3:39 a.m. Friday. The officer saw a suspicious vehicle on the property and contacted Aaron M. Johnson, 42, of Palmyra.
During the conversation, the officer discovered Johnson did not have permission to be on the lot and reported he was loading items from the lot.
Johnson was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Marion County Jail.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Johnson charging him with felony stealing.
His bond was set at $10,000 surety. The defendant remains in the Marion County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.