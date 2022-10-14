Palmyra man arrested after Thursday domestic dispute

PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man has been arrested after a reported assault on Thursday morning.
Officers with the Palmyra Police Department responded at about 10:14 a.m. Thursday to 119 E. Jackson St for the reported incident.
Updated: October 14, 2022 @ 12:31 pm
According to witnesses, Sloan Chamberlain, 25, of Palmyra, was involved in a verbal argument with a victim that later turned physical, resulting in the victim being transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
At about 6:30 p.m. that evening, Palmyra police officers located Chamberlain and placed him under arrest, charging him with second-degree assault. Officers reported Chamberlain was in possession of what was believed to be a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Chamberlain was transported to the Marion County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold, pending a warrant issued by the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney s office.
