PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man was arrested Thursday after a months-long child pornography investigation.
Stephen Lawrence, 69, was arrested on a U.S. District Courts of Eastern Missouri warrant of receiving child pornography after a search warrant was served in the 400 block of West Water.
The Palmyra Police Department said that in April, members of the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force started an investigation into the possession of child pornography. During the investigation, detectives identified a suspect in the West Water home.
In June, police said detectives conducted an interview at the home, where they were given consent to review some electronic devices used by Lawrence. A subsequent forensic examination of the devices reportedly found numerous files of child pornography as well as several other devices that had been connected to computers that contained file names commonly used for child pornography.
Lawrence was taken to St. Louis, where he will face the charges in court.
Assisting in the arrest and search warrant were the Palmyra Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and FBI.