Palmyra Kiwanis members provide United Way book to every elementary student

Palmyra Kiwanis Club President Stacey Nicholas reads the book, "Will You Help Me?" to elementary students on Friday, April 14. Club members and volunteers read the story to each elementary student in the community and gave them a copy of the book to take home.

PALMYRA, Mo. — On Friday, April 14, every elementary school student received a copy of the book, “Will You Help Me?” due to the generosity and support of the Palmyra Kiwanis Club.

The book was written locally at the United Way from a child’s perspective showing how overwhelming it can be to see individuals in the community face complex issues like sickness, hunger, homelessness, seclusion and being without essential items such as winter clothing. The main character in the book, a young child, then thought of ways she could help individuals in need within the community by doing things such as giving away outgrown clothing, hosting a food drive and volunteering at the hospital and senior center.

