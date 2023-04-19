Palmyra Kiwanis members provide United Way book to every elementary student

PALMYRA, Mo. — On Friday, April 14, every elementary school student received a copy of the book, “Will You Help Me?” due to the generosity and support of the Palmyra Kiwanis Club.
The book was written locally at the United Way from a child’s perspective showing how overwhelming it can be to see individuals in the community face complex issues like sickness, hunger, homelessness, seclusion and being without essential items such as winter clothing. The main character in the book, a young child, then thought of ways she could help individuals in need within the community by doing things such as giving away outgrown clothing, hosting a food drive and volunteering at the hospital and senior center.
Kiwanis members read and discussed the book with every elementary classroom of students in Palmyra. The goal of the project was to inspire young people to recognize ways they could help others in need within the local community.
Stacey Nicholas, president of the Palmyra Kiwanis Club, participated and read the book to several classes of kids.
“The Palmyra Kiwanis Club exists to make life better for the children in our community,” Nicholas said. “Today's book program enabled us to share our belief that volunteering and helping each other builds strong communities. We are happy to partner with the United Way of the Mark Twain Area for this activity.”
Elizabeth Lehenbauer, the librarian at Palmyra Elementary School, had volunteers in her room who read.
“The book gave many of the older kids some great ideas for us, as a building, to do this year to help out our community,” Lehenbauer said.
Families whose children received the book are encouraged to talk with them and discuss the book at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.