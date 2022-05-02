PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra High School student received a National Merit Scholarship sponsored by BASF Corporation.
Evan R. Nierman, of Hannibal, was awarded the National Merit BASF Corporation Scholarship. His probable career field is zoology.
Funding for the National Merit Scholarships is provided by corporate organizations that represent nearly all sectors of U.S. industry. Sponsors from the business community have underwritten awards offered in all 67 competitions, expending or committing about $847 million to support the intellectual development of the nation’s scholastically talented youth.
Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.