HANNIBAL — Hannibal and Palmyra utility electric crews are among 13 utility electric line crews from Missouri and Arkansas are on their way to Florida, to perform recovery work in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Organized by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA), lineworker crews from 13 utilities are traveling to Orlando, where they will be dispatched to Florida municipal utilities that need electric restoration after the storm passes.
The combined response of 57 lineworkers involves crews from the Missouri cities of Carthage, Chillicothe, Hannibal, Higginsville, Independence, Macon, Nixa, Odessa, Palmyra, Poplar Bluff, and Springfield.
They are also joined by a crew from Conway, Ark, and a crew from MPUA Resource Services Corporation in Columbia. Mo. The workers will be equipped with more than 50 utility work vehicles, including bucket trucks, digger/derrick trucks and other linework vehicles.
Municipal utility workers from other states are also on the road to Florida to assist in hurricane recovery efforts. The lineworkers’ Florida arrival is timed to be ahead of anticipated hurricane impacts on the Florida Gulf coast.
Preparedness coordinators for the Florida Municipal Electric Association issued a call to the MPUA for mutual aid assistance Friday, Sept. 23, and the crews departed for Florida this morning.
The responding crews are from “public power” electric utilities, not-for-profit community-owned electric utilities that serve their individual cities, but also have agreements in place allowing staff to assist neighboring communities and states during widespread outages.
The mutual aid response is coordinated through MPUA’s mutual aid network. Assisting cities are reimbursed by the municipal utilities receiving assistance. Nationally, mutual aid agreements organized through the American Public Power Association link more than 2,000 public power and rural electric cooperatives, so they can help each other in times of need.
