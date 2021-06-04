PALMYRA, Mo. — A patriotic tradition is set to fill Palmyra's Main Street on Saturday, June 12, as the Palmyra Flag Day Parade and Main Street Cruise returns.
The festivities will begin with a parade at 6 p.m., with Grand Marshal Veteran Bobby Dodd. The lineup begins in the south parking lot of the Palmyra High School. After the parade, a flag raising ceremony will be led by the American Legion, VFW and Scouts BSA, with patriotic music performed by David Wilson.
Next, a cruise is planned along Main Street. People are encouraged to waive their American flags and honk their horns on the way to Main Street Lanes.
More information and event details are available at www.ShowMePalmyra.com.