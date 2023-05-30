PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra Chamber of Commerce Flag Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10.
There is no entry fee and no need to pre-register. Participants can bring their entry to the Palmyra High School South parking lot any time between 8 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
Lineup will begin at 9:45 a.m. so that the parade can begin promptly at 10 a.m.
The parade will proceed north on Main St. to the Marion County Courthouse. Immediately following the parade, there will be a special flag raising and Boy Scout presentation on the courthouse lawn.
Everyone is invited to join in the festivities.
