PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members reviewed the latest boundary proposals for the forthcoming Community Improvement District on Thursday.
Council member Brock Fahy recently met with Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffy to discuss revisions to the CID boundaries. Fahy told fellow council members the updated boundaries removed some residential areas, while adding land near Zion Lutheran Church and more commercial properties to the district.
Council members scheduled their next CID meeting with Mehaffy. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. May 11 at Hall's Hall, 220 S. Main St.
In other business:
- Palmyra City Council members approved a one-year solid waste contract extension with GFL Environmental (formerly Area Disposal). A proposal for a future three-year agreement is expected to be presented before the council in the future.
- Police Chief Eddie Bogue heard concerns from council members regarding trash containers being left in the street. Building Inspector/Code Enforcement Officer Chuck Anderson will send out warning letters, and Palmyra police officers will enforce the city ordinance if the containers are not moved 24 hours after pickup.
- Board of Public Works Supervisor Brent Abell said costs for materials to establish new water and electrical service have risen from past levels. He said the previous cost of $300 for a water service installation and $500 for an electrical service installation have increased to $550 and $700, respectively. The actual cost is passed on to customers, and Abell noted the consumer costs would go down if the material costs decreased.
