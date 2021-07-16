PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members discussed several steps forward for the city, including a forthcoming personnel handbook and the plans for the future HNB Bank.
Council member Brock Fahy reported Personnel Committee members were completing final details and job descriptions for the employee handbook, and Fahy will meet with all the department heads before approving the new book. Council members approved an ordinance vacating a platted portion of Massie St., following the council's decision in 2019 to approve the former owner's request after receiving a legal description. Laurie Schmits requested the abandonment due to issues for obtaining title work for a mortgage loan.
In other business:
- Mayor Rusty Adrian presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Linda Steinbeck for beautification efforts to her home and neighborhood.
- Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell reported the water well repair project should be complete within the next two to two-and-a-half months. He also told council member Earl Meyers upgrades for the city's warning sirens would begin July 20, and should be complete by the end of the week.
- Adrian said he was working with John Wood Community College to set up a leadership training program for all department heads and supervisors. The city will be working with Missouri Jobs for funding the program.
- Building Inspector Chuck Anderson received plans for the new HNB Bank building, and he expects the contractor to break ground the week of Monday, July 19.
- The council's next meetings will be Thursday Aug. 12 and Thursday, Aug. 19, then the regular schedule will resume.